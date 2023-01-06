On the dotted line: Wicksburg seniors keep brotherhood alive

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Panthers brotherhood will continue as Eagles in Montgomery after two Wicksburg High seniors sign to play football at Faulkner University.

Tyler Williams and Jalen Murray are two players difficult to forget on the Panthers’ roster. Tyler, a wide receiver finished his senior season with 417 yards, 16 receptions and averaged 34 yards per game.

Running-back Jalen Murray had 266 carries with over 1,700 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The two said their decision became easier when they knew they’d have each other.

