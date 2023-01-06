On the dotted line: Wicksburg seniors keep brotherhood alive

Seniors Jalen Murray & Tyler Williams headed to Faulkner University
Seniors Jalen Murray & Tyler Williams headed to Faulkner University(WTVY NEWS 4)
By Briana Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Panthers brotherhood will continue as Eagles in Montgomery after two Wicksburg High seniors sign to play football at Faulkner University.

Tyler Williams and Jalen Murray are two players difficult to forget on the Panthers’ roster. Tyler, a wide receiver finished his senior season with 417 yards, 16 receptions and averaged 34 yards per game.

Running-back Jalen Murray had 266 carries with over 1,700 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The two said their decision became easier when they knew they’d have each other.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Two men search the water of Yellow River as an Elba man's body was discovered on Wednesday...
Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river
Severe storms and an apparent tornado cause damage in an east Montgomery neighborhood on...
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
Garden District flooding in the 1500 block of Tacoma Street in Dothan on April 23, 2020.
City could purchase then destroy historic Dothan homes
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware poses with the Lombardi Trophy during a parade for...
Troy football legend DeMarcus Ware named 2023 Hall of Fame finalist