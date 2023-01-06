Dothan Police Foundation receives over $25,000 donation

By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The annual “Run the Circle” race raised over $25,000 for the Dothan Police Foundation. The group supports officers and community projects through the Wiregrass Public Safety Center.

Some donations in the past were instrumental in creating the Junior Police Academy and Pro-Life Animal Services at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

Police Chief Will Benny said they, “offer several things that the community can get involved in. The main focus of this center is a community engagement aspect of it.”

Chairman of the Dothan Police Foundation, Wayne Palmer, added, “we need to get the word out that we’re here to raise money to support law enforcement so more people will become involved.

This is the fourth time race organizers donated their proceeds to the Police Foundation.

