Deputy terminated, arrested on theft charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A deputy is in custody after officials say he stole money from an inmate.

On Dec. 16, deputies with Walton County Sheriff’s Office say an investigation was launched into former deputy Jordan Tyler Rogers, 37, who worked at Walton County Jail.

During the investigation, Rogers was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Officials say multiple discrepancies were found after reviewing hours of video and audits conducted of the inmate’s property at the facility.

After refusing a polygraph, Rogers allegedly confessed later during an interview to stealing $150 from the victim while he was booked into jail.

Rogers is being charged on counts of petit theft and official misconduct, booked into Walton County Jail Wednesday.

“We must hold ourselves – as public servants – to the highest standard,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “We must act when the oath we swore to uphold is betrayed by one of our own. We owe it to the people we serve and those who perform this job honorable and honestly to be transparent about this incident.”

Rogers was hired in Walton County in 2021, but previously worked for the Department of Corrections for 16 years.

