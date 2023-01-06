Demolition of buildings from downtown Enterprise fire scheduled

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 buildings that were damaged as a result of a fire in downtown Enterprise in October are set to be demolished as part of a project beginning Monday.

In a press release from the city, the project that starts January 9 will result in the closure of a portion of two downtown roads, South Main Street and West College Street.

The South Main Street closure, which affects the southbound lane from West College Street to Grubbs Street, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. daily until the completion of the project, with cars being rerouted down East College Street to South Edwards Street to East Grubbs Street. Those driving semi-trucks will be guided through by law enforcement officers. This closure is expected to last through Wednesday, January 11.

West College Street from Main Street to the railroad tracks will be completely closed from until Friday, January 20. Crews will be using this area to stage the necessary equipment for demolition. Enterprise Police will assist with directing traffic during the closure.

“We ask drivers to avoid the area if possible because it will be congested with equipment related to the project,” Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore said. “If you must be in the area, plan for extra time to get through and follow the commands of the officers on scene.”

Businesses in the area will remain open during the project, with pedestrians reminded to use the sidewalks and to only cross Main Street in designated crosswalks.

“Our downtown businesses will still be operating as normal and we’d just like to remind everyone to ‘pardon our progress’ as we work through this demolition project,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “We hope that people will still come downtown to shop small and support our local businesses.”

The project comes nearly 3 months after the October 16 fire that damaged multiple buildings and businesses. You can catch back up with our previous coverage of this by clicking the links below:

