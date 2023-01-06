Changes Ahead This Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Cold weather returns as we start the weekend, with areas of frost Saturday morning as we dip into the lower to middle 30s. Sun follows for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s, before cloudiness returns as we head through Sunday. A few light showers or sprinkles are possible by late Sunday into Sunday night.

TONIGHT – Clear, areas of frost. Low near 37°.  Winds light NW-N.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 68°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 42°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance late. Low: 42° High: 68° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 65° 10%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 44° High: 65° 20%

WED: Sunny.  Low: 43° High: 66° 0%

THU: Increasing cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms at night. Low: 42° High: 69° 70% late

FRI: Early rain, then mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 62° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

