Changes Ahead This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Cold weather returns as we start the weekend, with areas of frost Saturday morning as we dip into the lower to middle 30s. Sun follows for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s, before cloudiness returns as we head through Sunday. A few light showers or sprinkles are possible by late Sunday into Sunday night.

TONIGHT – Clear, areas of frost. Low near 37°. Winds light NW-N.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 68°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 42°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance late. Low: 42° High: 68° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 65° 10%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 44° High: 65° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 66° 0%

THU: Increasing cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms at night. Low: 42° High: 69° 70% late

FRI: Early rain, then mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 62° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

