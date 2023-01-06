Another day of sunshine

SYNOPSIS - A chilly start this morning with most of us waking up in the upper 30s so grab that coat as you head out the door. This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine but it will be cooler than yesterday. The weekend looks great with highs in the 60s for both days, a weak cold front will move through during the evening hours of Sunday that could give us a few showers but most areas will stay dry. Another chance of a few showers by Tuesday followed by another sunny day on Wednesday. Watching our next system that will move in late next week.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 63°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 37°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 67°. Winds Light S 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, a shower possible late. Low: 44° High: 68° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 44° High: 65° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 64° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain late. Low: 42° High: 67° 40%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 64° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 39° High: 49° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-25 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

