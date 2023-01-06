Alabama gas prices up 17 cents in one week; experts predict a price decrease over next few weeks

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may be noticing higher prices at the gas pump right now. Alabama’s state average is $3.31 as of January 5. That’s up 17 cents from one week before, when the average was $2.89.

Clay Ingram with AAA said it is unusual to see such a big jump at the pump in one week, but it’s because of increases in holiday travel, supply issues overseas, and refinery issues from the cold weather.

The good news - Ingram said prices will likely fall again soon. He said they won’t drop as fast as they rose, but drivers can expect to see a decline over the next few weeks. He expects prices to drop a little below $3 a gallon again, but come spring time, they’ll rise back up for spring break demand. Ingram said after that, they will probably keep rising for the year.

“The low price that we hit around January, February time frame is typically our starting point for the year,” Ingram said. “The lower we can get prices over the next month, month and a half, the lower our starting point will be for 2023, because it’s pretty much all uphill after that.”

Ingram said it’s hard to predict just how high prices may get this year, but he said drivers can likely expect to see them over $3 for a majority of spring and summer.

