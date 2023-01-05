Wiregrass United Way exceeds fundraising goal

That money will now go back into the community, going towards over 30 different agencies in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston Counties.
By Justin McNelley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass United Way set a fundraising goal of nearly 3 million dollars for the year.

The goal, set back in August, was to raise $2,777,777.77. At a press conference held this afternoon, Campaign Chair Trent Dillard announced they have surpassed that goal already.

The United Way has raised $2,788,628, so far.

“To make it this early and to have almost 2.8 million is a huge goal,” Dillard said. “What it is is the community does this. We don’t do this by ourselves. They are giving and they are helping support the agencies. Grateful is the word we’ve used so much.”

That money will now go back into the community, going towards over 30 different agencies in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston Counties.

Now, with the Wiregrass United Way achieving its goal, the Wiregrass Foundation donated an additional $400,000 to the campaign.

Donations will continue to be accepted through January.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Severe storms and an apparent tornado cause damage in an east Montgomery neighborhood on...
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
Two men search the water of Yellow River as an Elba man's body was discovered on Wednesday...
Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river
Garden District flooding in the 1500 block of Tacoma Street in Dothan on April 23, 2020.
City could purchase then destroy historic Dothan homes
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from

Latest News

United Way exceeds fundraising goal
United Way exceeds fund raising goal
Justin McNelley
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Dothan resurfacing project
Dothan resurfacing project
Local leaders to be inducted into Business Hall of Fame