Wiregrass United Way exceeds fundraising goal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass United Way set a fundraising goal of nearly 3 million dollars for the year.

The goal, set back in August, was to raise $2,777,777.77. At a press conference held this afternoon, Campaign Chair Trent Dillard announced they have surpassed that goal already.

The United Way has raised $2,788,628, so far.

“To make it this early and to have almost 2.8 million is a huge goal,” Dillard said. “What it is is the community does this. We don’t do this by ourselves. They are giving and they are helping support the agencies. Grateful is the word we’ve used so much.”

That money will now go back into the community, going towards over 30 different agencies in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston Counties.

Now, with the Wiregrass United Way achieving its goal, the Wiregrass Foundation donated an additional $400,000 to the campaign.

Donations will continue to be accepted through January.

