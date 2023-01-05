Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas.

Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center.

“Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m filled with joy because of the love that my son’s been getting,” his father, Deanthony Vickers Sr., said.

The teenager was shot at an apartment complex in South Montgomery.

At Wednesday night’s vigil, his mother said he was a strong athlete who enjoyed football and that he was protective of his family.

“He was my only son that I had, so I’m going to really miss him,” his mother, Nocha Riggins, said.

Now, his father is speaking out about youth violence. He said action falls on the backs of parents, community members and school officials. He wants to start a mentoring program for teens.

“Give them like a better option to where they don’t have to be in the streets, where like they can go sweep, learn how to cut hair, cut grass or something that’s beneficial to occupy their time.”

It is a plan to take action so fewer parents have to grieve the loss of their kids. As the family continues to process this situation, they are asking for prayer.

A funeral service for Vickers is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at True Divine Baptist Church.

Montgomery police have arrested 18-year-old Demericon Crosskey in this shooting death. He is charged with murder.

