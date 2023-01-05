Sunny Days, Cold Nights

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST
SYNOPSIS – Colder nights are on the way with many spots falling into the middle to upper 30s for Friday and Saturday mornings, leading to patchy frost. We’ll see more sun through the first half of the weekend, with extra cloudiness returning Sunday and into early next week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 40°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 63°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, patchy frost. Low near 37°.  Winds becoming calm.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 67° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance late. Low: 44° High: 68° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 65° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 44° High: 65° 20%

WED: Sunny.  Low: 43° High: 64° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 67° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

Couple happy to be alive after EF2 tornado hits Lake Jordan in Elmore County