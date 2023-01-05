Samson Elementary student return delayed after busted pipe flooding

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Samson Elementary announced on social media on Wednesday that as they transition from cleanup to restoration after busted pipes flooded the school over Christmas weekend, they will be delaying a return for students until Friday, January 6.

Students were originally planned to return on Thursday, however school officials are currently focused with allowing teachers to get their classrooms in order for student learning and identify what materials were damaged from the flooding.

Samson Elementary has touted the major progress made since the Christmas weekend incident, with all water removed from the building within hours thanks to the help of a professional restoration company and several local volunteers. The school social media post also says all pipes were repaired and insulation and HVAC duct work, as well as affected ceiling tiles, have been replaced, with fans and air purifying equipment having been run since last week.

Samson Elementary did also clarify that the return for students only affects the elementary school and not the middle or high school.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.