Samson Elementary student return delayed after busted pipe flooding

Students were originally planned to return Thursday, January 5.
While a lot of work was put in last week to get the water out and to get things dried, there is...
While a lot of work was put in last week to get the water out and to get things dried, there is still a lot of work to be done.(Geneva County Schools)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Samson Elementary announced on social media on Wednesday that as they transition from cleanup to restoration after busted pipes flooded the school over Christmas weekend, they will be delaying a return for students until Friday, January 6.

Students were originally planned to return on Thursday, however school officials are currently focused with allowing teachers to get their classrooms in order for student learning and identify what materials were damaged from the flooding.

Samson Elementary has touted the major progress made since the Christmas weekend incident, with all water removed from the building within hours thanks to the help of a professional restoration company and several local volunteers. The school social media post also says all pipes were repaired and insulation and HVAC duct work, as well as affected ceiling tiles, have been replaced, with fans and air purifying equipment having been run since last week.

Samson Elementary did also clarify that the return for students only affects the elementary school and not the middle or high school.

