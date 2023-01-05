Renovations teeing off at Dothan Country Club

New year, new course at the Dothan Country Club. Construction heating up for the new holes coming for the courses.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Press Thornton Future Masters is being moved to the Robert Trent Jones golf trail out at Highland Oaks this year.

A move the tournament had to do around 20 years ago for previous renovations to the course.

Despite the 2023 Future Masters still being played, the tournament can’t wait to get back home for the 75th annual Press Thornton Future Masters.

“We started getting some feedback from people saying, ‘we miss playing at the Dothan Country Club’ because they love it,” said tournament coordinator Angelia Turner. “It’s such a unique style course. There’s a lot of traditions and history here so it’s going to be nice to come back and play here on our home course”

Applications for the 2023 Press Thornton Future Masters will be available in the coming days.

