Niagara Falls illuminated in blue to support Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue and white lights – the Buffalo Bills’ team colors – on Tuesday night. (Source: WKBW)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A major tourist destination is showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue and white lights – the Bills’ team colors – on Tuesday night.

The display was in honor of Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the football field Monday night in Cincinnati.

As of Thursday morning, Hamlin was showing “remarkable improvement” and appears to be “neurologically intact,” the team said.

Buffalo’s city hall was also illuminated in Bills colors Tuesday night and the mayor called on members of the Buffalo Landmark Illumination team to do the same.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Severe storms and an apparent tornado cause damage in an east Montgomery neighborhood on...
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
Garden District flooding in the 1500 block of Tacoma Street in Dothan on April 23, 2020.
City could purchase then destroy historic Dothan homes
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather...
School closings and delays for January 4

Latest News

Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Experts say salary not the only item up for negotiation when it comes to your job
Experts say salary not the only item up for negotiation when it comes to your job
Experts say salary not the only item up for negotiation when it comes to your job
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
Officials: 8 dead in Utah, including 5 children, the result of murder-suicide
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails to win House speakership on 7th ballot