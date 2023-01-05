New Year’s Eve shooting suspect arrested and charged with murder

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD has named and arrested the suspect in the New Years Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine others.

Thomas Earl Thomas Jr. is charged on four felony counts; murder, assault, shooting into an unoccupied building and shooting into and occupied building, according to police.

We will have more information on this throughout the evening.

