Montgomery mom reacts to Damar Hamlin incident, recalls own son’s on-field injuries

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery resident Konica Harris is familiar with life-changing football injuries. She was watching Monday night when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

It was a surreal moment for Harris. “It brought back so many memories,” she said.

In 2017, Harris’ son, Christopher Knight, a freshman at Park Crossing High School at the time, suffered a neck injury while at football practice.

“He was hit, and it dislocated his spine and immediately paralyzed him,” Harris recalled. “They had to resuscitate him a few times.”

Christopher, or CJ as he’s called, is paralyzed from the chest down. In the last five years, he’s endured several surgeries.

Harris says what happened to her son and Hamlin could’ve happened to anyone, and she believes it’s important for everyone to understand the risk of stepping onto the field.

“That football thing is, is becoming a serious sport. And like I say, you can walk, you can walk out there full of life. But you know, any little mistake, any little hit, any anything, you can walk out of there lifeless,” said Harris.

Harris says, like many around the world, her thoughts and prayers are with Hamlin and his family. She says support can make a huge difference during a tragic time like this.

“It definitely matters a lot. It’s something that’s life-changing. We need somebody. We need support. We need love. We need words of encouragement,” said Harris.

Harris says now that her son is 19, he’s eligible for stem cell treatments, which could improve his mobility. Unfortunately, the treatment isn’t covered by insurance, so their family has set up a GoFundMe.

All 32 NFL teams have changed their Twitter pictures to ‘Pray for Damar,’ as he remains in critical condition. Niagara Falls was also lit in blue to support him.

