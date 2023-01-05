Local leaders to be inducted into Business Hall of Fame

(WTVY News 4)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Business Hall of Fame is set to induct four area business leaders in April.

The four inductees are:

  • Dutch Holland, Harley Davidson of Dothan
  • Ronald S. Owen, Southeast Alabama Medical Center
  • James W. (Jimmy) Rane, Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc
  • John Summerford, Summerford Pallet Company Inc. and Summerford Trucking
The Dothan Business Hall of Fame was established in 2011 by the Chamber of Commerce and Dothan Area Young Professionals to recognize local business leaders and their impact on the community.

“Individuals selected for the Dothan Business Hall of Fame are the best of the best!” said Lori Wilcoxon, DACC chief operating officer. “Their business acumen, commitment to community and strong character helped lay the foundation for the great community we call home. Congratulations to them and their families, and cheers to a great event!”

Everyone is welcome to attend the event. It will take place on April 18 at Calvary Baptist Church starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75.

For more information, contact Misty Morgan at 334-792-5138 or mmorgan@dothan.com

