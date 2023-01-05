Experts say chicken, egg prices could trend down in 2023

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, you’re paying about 50% more for meat and eggs, but there is some good news as experts say some of these prices will be coming down.

Dr. Stephanie Yate with UAB said with poultry, there are two different types of chickens and prices increased last year because those chickens were impacted in different ways.

“The layers were heavily impacted by bird flu, the broiler, the farmers were facing high prices on feed so that made it more expensive to raise those broilers,” Yates said. “Which caused the prices to go up.”

The expectation for 2023 - with bird flu gone and production in feed going up, chicken prices should decrease.

With that being said, beef prices may go up.

“Well, prices are still coming down, so I wouldn’t necessarily buy poultry in bulk just yet. But here’s what I might do - on the flip side, we’re expecting beef prices to go up,” Yates said.

That’s almost 10% in 2023 due to supply issues on the cattle side.

Yates said to start a grocery journal.

“Where you just keep either a written or mental list of what’s the average price of milk, eggs, butter, chicken,” Yates said. “So that when you see a price or a sale you know if that’s good or bad, you have something to compare it too.”

Eggs will go down, but not as quickly as chicken prices.

Yates says prices should level out in the next couple of months.

