EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines passenger recalls horrific Montgomery airport industrial accident

Passenger Shannon Jordan was boarding the plane and snapped a photo of the view from his seat. Seconds later, he witnessed the horrific accident.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many American Airlines passengers boarding a flight from Montgomery to Dallas-Fort Worth witnessed a horrific, fatal accident on New Year’s Eve that’s left them shaken.

A ground agent working with Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, was “ingested into the engine” of the plane, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, minutes before it was expected to depart from Montgomery Regional Airport.

“You don’t expect to see something like it every day,” said passenger Shannon Jordan, who was boarding the plane and snapped a photo of the view from his seat. Seconds later, Jordan witnessed the as-of-yet still unnamed victim lose her life.

“I don’t know if the plane actually caught on fire,” Jordan recalled, “but I know the extinguisher system came on, and it was smoking.”

Jordan said he and other passengers exited the aircraft as crews responded, but they had to go back through TSA to see what he called a horrific scene.

“I didn’t like that,” Jordan explained, saying it broke his heart learning the woman left behind three children who will never get to see their mother again.

“I couldn’t imagine it. I hope somebody will stand up to help raise or take care of the kids,” Jordan said.

The NTSB expects to release a preliminary report on its investigation within the next two to three weeks.

Montgomery Regional Airport has declined to release any further information on the incident.

