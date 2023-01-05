Couple happy to be alive after EF2 tornado hits Lake Jordan in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mike and Linda Crowell say Tuesday’s severe weather happened as fast as a heartbeat.

“I told my wife, just get as flat to the floor as you can,” Mr. Crowell recalled.

The two were taking shelter in their master bathroom closet. Ten minutes later, they came out to the damage and debris, thankful they were still alive.

“The house was shaking. It was like we were having an earthquake, and you could hear the walls rattling. It was crazy,” Mrs. Crowell explained.

Mr. Crowell said while their house and shed were damaged, displacing everything, some of the houses around them were demolished.

The Crowells are thankful for the help they received in the storm’s aftermath.

“We didn’t put anything together. These are friends. We are blessed, we are certainly blessed,” said Mr. Crowell.

“They just showed up with their equipment and their chainsaws, and my brother with his chainsaw,” said Mrs. Crowell.

According to preliminary data from the National Weather Service, an EF2 tornado blew through Lake Jordan.

The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency says, according to the damage, severe weather affected the Holtville and Titus area around Lake Jordan, beginning on Coosa River Road and ending around Island Road.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.