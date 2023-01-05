Coffee County crash leads to road closure

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County.

Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. and ALDOT and ALEA are investigating the scene.

There is no further information currently available.

