Better weather today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Better weather for this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s so for some you might need a jacket. Sunshine will stick around this afternoon with highs making it up into the upper 60s. We will see these conditions stick around through the weekend with a small chance of a shower overnight Sunday into Monday as a weak cold front moves through. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for the start of next week with another chance of a few showers by Tuesday.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 68°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 40°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 63°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 66° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, a shower possible late. Low: 44° High: 68° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 44° High: 63° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 64° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain late. Low: 38° High: 66° 20%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 65° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-25 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

