ADOC investigating after inmate found dead in cell at Limestone Correctional Facility

According to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Ariene Kimbrough died after an apparent assault by another inmate.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Limestone Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Ariene Kimbrough died after an apparent assault by another inmate. ADOC Law Enforcement Services officers are investigating the incident.

The 35-year-old inmate was serving 20 years on a robbery charge out of Clarke County.

No further information is available at this time.

