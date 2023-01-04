Troy names retired Air Force veteran to university position

Retired Brig. Gen. Richard H. Boutwell
Retired Brig. Gen. Richard H. Boutwell(Troy University)
By James Hayes
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brig. Gen. Richard H. Boutwell, U.S. Air Force retired, has been named Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement at Troy University.

In his new role, Boutwell will be responsible for governmental relations, development and alumni affairs, public affairs, and strategic oversight of the university’s relationship with all branches of the military services.

“Gen. Boutwell brings a wealth of leadership skills and passion to this position,” said Troy University Chancellor, Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. “He excelled in every assignment during his U.S. Air Force career, and was chosen to fly as a member of the elite Thunderbirds squadron, known as the world’s most advanced aviators. His wife Leslie and his daughter Hailey are also TROY graduates, and the Boutwells have a deep appreciation for the opportunities afforded them through their Troy University education.”

Boutwell is a native of Greenville. He retired from the Air Force in 2021 after nearly 30 years of service. He most recently served as the Deputy Commanding General of the Fifteenth Air Force, leading the largest Department of Defense’s Numbered Air Forces. This comprised over 47,000 employees and $600 billion worth of the USAF’s most advanced weapon systems.

Boutwell also flew with the USAF Thunderbirds from 2000-2003 at Nellis Air Force Base. He had also served as an F-22, F-15C, and F-16 flight examiner and instructor pilot.

Prior to his prestigious military career, Boutwell earned a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from Troy in 1991. He earned his master’s degree in Military Operational Art and Science from the Air Command Staff College in 2004 and National Security Strategy from the National War College in 2010.

Boutwell said he is looking forward to joining the Troy University team.

“Leslie and I are so honored to join the amazing team at Troy University,” he said. “It is truly wonderful to be back home at Troy University, and we look forward to serving and growing the Trojan family.”

Boutwell succeeds Maj. Gen. Walter Givhan, USAF retired, in the position. Retired TROY administrator Dr. John Schmidt had served in the role on an interim basis.

