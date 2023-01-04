Tranquil Stretch Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Cooler and drier air is moving into the Wiregrass, with plenty of sunshine through Saturday. Highs will average in the 60s, with lows dipping into the upper 30s to lower 40s Friday and Saturday. Low-end rain chances return Sunday night, but I’m not seeing a significant storm system for a while.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 50°.  Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 69°. Winds W at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 40°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 66° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance at night. Low: 44° High: 70° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 67° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 44° High: 65° 20%

WED: Sunny.  Low: 43° High: 64° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 10-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

