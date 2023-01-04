Teens arrested for stealing guns and breaking into churches

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two teenagers have been arrested after authorities say they stole guns, a vehicle and broke into multiple churches in Walton County.

According to Walton County deputies, the teenagers, ages 16 and 19, were found walking near a stolen Ford F-150 early Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen Tuesday from a home in Glendale, along with numerous firearms, prescription medication, and alcohol.

Deputies say after discovering the stolen truck, the teens were developed as suspects in multiple other crimes.

Investigators believe the teens are responsible for at least five burglaries and theft including stolen musical equipment from a church and an Xbox and speaker from a camper. Investigators also say the duo stole change and candy from a store.

Both teenagers are charged with multiple felony counts of burglary, grand theft auto, grand theft less than $10,000 but more than $5,000, and criminal mischief.

