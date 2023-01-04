Storms moving through this morning

SYNOPSIS - A line of showers and storms will move through the morning, some storms along the line will have the chance of being strong to severe with the chance of gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. Things will start to look better after 11am this morning and the rest of the day will be quiet. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler and that will continue through the rest of the week into the first half of the weekend. A chance of a few showers overnight Sunday into Monday with highs in the 60s to start off the new week.

TODAY - AM storms. High near 75°. Winds SW/W 5-15 mph 80%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 50°. Winds Light W 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 67°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 66° 0%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, showers late. Low: 44° High: 70° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 63° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 60° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 61° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15-20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

