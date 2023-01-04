Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports.

The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama.

In Dothan, flash flooding was the main concern with drainage at times unable to keep up with rapidly falling rain.

WTVY News 4 Chief Meteorologist David Paul narrows in on a possible storm formation near Toyota of Dothan on January 4, 2023.

Rising water in the Garden District reared its head as Dothan city commissioners ponder purchasing flood-pronged homes in that historic neighborhood.

They would then demolish those structures to create water retention and ease flooding issues.

Other reports include a tornado in southeast Houston County that apparently caused no damage.

As our 4Warn Weather team monitors the early morning storms on January 4, Meteorologist Amber Kulick talks about a tornado forming moments before the warning.

But Central Alabama didn’t fare as well.

An apparent twister in Montgomery early Wednesday seriously injured one person, inflicted significant property damage, and flipped vehicles.

In Elmore County, potent storms damaged a Slapout home and sank boats on nearby Lake Jordon.

Some schools canceled classes on Wednesday, while others delayed them until the worst weather moved on.

