School closings and delays for January 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat overnight and into Wednesday morning.

News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:

ABC Academy - Closed

Bethlehem Child Development Center - Delayed until 10:30 a.m.

Brannon Stand Christian Academy - Closed

Funshine Playschool (Ashford) - Closed

Houston Academy - Closed

Houston County Schools - Virtual Learning

Ivy League Academy - Closed

Northside Methodist Academy - Delayed until 10:00 a.m.

Providence Christian School - Delayed until 9:30 a.m.

Slocomb Child Development Center - Closed

Vivian B. Adams (Ozark) - Closed

We will update this list as more becomes available. If you know of any others school closings or delays, you can message us on Facebook or email us at news@wtvy.com.

