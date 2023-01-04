Resurfacing on Chapelwood and Hayne Drives starting Thursday
The Chapelwood portion will be from Flowers Chapel Road to Edgefield Road, while the Hayne portion will be from Flowers Chapel Road to the cul-de-sac.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Portions of Chapelwood Drive and Hayne Drive in Dothan will be undergoing a resurfacing project on Thursday, January 5 and Friday, January 6.
The Chapelwood portion will be from Flowers Chapel Road to Edgefield Road, while the Hayne portion will be from Flowers Chapel Road to the cul-de-sac.
The project will be conducted by MidSouth Paving.
Those who travel through the area on a normal basis are advised to expect traffic delays during this project, and to exercise caution or find alternative routes if possible.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.