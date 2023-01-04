Resurfacing on Chapelwood and Hayne Drives starting Thursday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Portions of Chapelwood Drive and Hayne Drive in Dothan will be undergoing a resurfacing project on Thursday, January 5 and Friday, January 6.

The Chapelwood portion will be from Flowers Chapel Road to Edgefield Road, while the Hayne portion will be from Flowers Chapel Road to the cul-de-sac.

The project will be conducted by MidSouth Paving.

Those who travel through the area on a normal basis are advised to expect traffic delays during this project, and to exercise caution or find alternative routes if possible.

