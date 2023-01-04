Resurfacing on Chapelwood and Hayne Drives starting Thursday

The Chapelwood portion will be from Flowers Chapel Road to Edgefield Road, while the Hayne portion will be from Flowers Chapel Road to the cul-de-sac.
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Portions of Chapelwood Drive and Hayne Drive in Dothan will be undergoing a resurfacing project on Thursday, January 5 and Friday, January 6.

The project will be conducted by MidSouth Paving.

Those who travel through the area on a normal basis are advised to expect traffic delays during this project, and to exercise caution or find alternative routes if possible.

