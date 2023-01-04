Drug deal with undercover officer leads to Jackson County arrest

A man was arrested after selling drugs to an undercover officer in Jackson County Tuesday.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after selling drugs to an undercover officer in Jackson County Tuesday.

An undercover law enforcement officer bought narcotics from Torence Ali Clemmons after negotiating a drug transaction with him. This transaction took place about 200 feet from a church.

As Clemmons left the parking lot of the transaction, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted a traffic stop and found cocaine in his pocket.

Investigators say they also found a fully loaded concealed handgun in Clemmons’ vehicle.

After further investigation, they determined that Clemmons is a convicted felon.

Clemmons was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed firearm, and sale of cocaine within 1000 feet of a church.

