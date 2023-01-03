WATCH: U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt to be sworn into office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVY) - United States Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt (R-Ala.) will take the oath of office on the Senate floor shortly after the 118th Congress convenes at 12:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 3.

Due to technical issues in the Senate building the live satellite feed in unavailable for streaming.

An alternate feed in available for you to watch the 118th Congress proceedings here LIVE.

