Storms on the way for today and tomorrow

SYNOPSIS - Today and tomorrow are 4Warn Weather Days ahead of two systems that will move through the area, one will come through this afternoon and bring the chance of some strong to severe storms timing for this event looks to be anywhere from 2pm-11pm. All forms of severe weather will be possible so have ways of getting watches and warnings. Tomorrow morning our next and final line will move through and this will also bring the chance of all forms of severe weather, spin up tornadoes, hail, and gusty winds. The timing for this looks to be from 6am-10am tomorrow (Wednesday) after that things quiet down and look cooler for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy, storms move in. High near 75°. Winds S 5-15 mph 80%

TONIGHT - Showers and storms some severe. Low near 65°. Winds S 5-10 mph 100%

TOMORROW - AM storms, PM sun. High near 73°. Winds W 5-10 mph 60%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 64° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 58° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 62° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 66° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 52° High: 67° 20%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 63° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 59° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

