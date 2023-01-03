Severe Chances Continue Early Wednesday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A few showers continue overnight, with better chances for stronger thunderstorms to mix in after 5 am or so. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some potentially severe, will move eastward across the area Wednesday morning, followed by partly sunny skies late. We’ll turn sunny and cooler for the latter portion of the week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers, thunderstorms late. Low near 69°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Early strong to severe showers and thunderstorms, then partly sunny late. High near 76°. Winds WSW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing, patchy fog. Low near 50°. Winds light W.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 67° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 66° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, a shower possible late. Low: 44° High: 70° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 52° High: 67° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 63° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 4-5 feet.

