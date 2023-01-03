Samson Elementary flooded after busted pipes, cleanup continues

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Some major cleanup continues over at Samson Elementary School after busted pipes caused by the Christmas weekend freezing temperatures resulted in flooding throughout the school.

According to a Facebook post from the Geneva County School system, the pipes busted in the ceiling of the school, which resulted in 1-2 inches of standing water in the entire building.

While a lot of work was put in last week to get the water out and to get things dried, there is still a lot of work to be done.

One teacher on social media explained how teachers that return to work tomorrow will be focusing on cleaning walls, tables, chairs, desks, bookcases and floors ahead of students returning on Thursday.

News 4 has reached out to Geneva County Schools for additional information about the flooding and the current cleanup status. We will update with any further details as soon as we learn them.

If you are able to assist in the cleanup process, we encourage you to contact Samson Elementary via their Facebook page or by calling them at (334) 898-7439.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.