Samson Elementary flooded after busted pipes, cleanup continues

1-2 inches of standing water in the entire building after pipes busted in the ceiling.
While a lot of work was put in last week to get the water out and to get things dried, there is...
While a lot of work was put in last week to get the water out and to get things dried, there is still a lot of work to be done.(Geneva County Schools)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Some major cleanup continues over at Samson Elementary School after busted pipes caused by the Christmas weekend freezing temperatures resulted in flooding throughout the school.

According to a Facebook post from the Geneva County School system, the pipes busted in the ceiling of the school, which resulted in 1-2 inches of standing water in the entire building.

While a lot of work was put in last week to get the water out and to get things dried, there is still a lot of work to be done.

One teacher on social media explained how teachers that return to work tomorrow will be focusing on cleaning walls, tables, chairs, desks, bookcases and floors ahead of students returning on Thursday.

News 4 has reached out to Geneva County Schools for additional information about the flooding and the current cleanup status. We will update with any further details as soon as we learn them.

If you are able to assist in the cleanup process, we encourage you to contact Samson Elementary via their Facebook page or by calling them at (334) 898-7439.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Justin Tyler Marchozzi, 31, is charged with one count of Murder and one count of Certain...
Dothan apartment shooting leads to murder arrest
A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport
What started as a call for road assistance ended in a felony DUI arrest.
Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges
When the weather conditions have a chance to alter your daily routine, we want to keep you...
4WARN Weather Days issued for January 3 through January 4

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Family of Bills’ Hamlin thankful for outpouring of support
News 4's Kinsley Centers takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass, plus...
News4Now: What's Trending? | 1/3/23
U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt to be sworn into office
WATCH: 118th Congress in session, U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt sworn into office
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?