Portion of Campbellton Highway closed for drainage work

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of Campbellton Highway, located in the southwest outskirts of Dothan, will be closed until further notice.

The portion of the roadway closed, located between W Saunders Road and Scott Nurserey Road, is due to storm drainage replacement for an upcoming paving project.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes at this time.

