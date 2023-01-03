Portion of Campbellton Highway closed for drainage work

By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of Campbellton Highway, located in the southwest outskirts of Dothan, will be closed until further notice.

The portion of the roadway closed, located between W Saunders Road and Scott Nurserey Road, is due to storm drainage replacement for an upcoming paving project.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes at this time.

