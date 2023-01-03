Phenix City teen arrested after 16-year-old shot in the head

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department arrested and charged a teen with attempted murder after a 16-year-old was shot in the head.

On December 31, at 11:45 p.m., officers responded to Meadowlane Park in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officials discovered a 16-year-old female was shot in the head.

The female was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she remains in critical condition. The Phenix City Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and began an investigation.

During the course of the investigation a suspect was arrested 18-year-old Jaheem Malik Chappell, of Phenix City. Chappell was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Chappell is currently in the Russell Court Jail.

This is still an ongoing investigation and the Criminal Investigation Division is urging anyone with any information to please come forward and contact Inv. Screws at 334-448-2840.

