Pet of the Week: Sweet Sidney

Dothan Animal Shelter's Melissa Gideon returned to News 4 Live at Lunch this week, and with her was a 3-month-old kitten named Sidney.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our furry friends just keep on rolling in, as we bring you our latest Pet of the Week.

Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon returned to News 4 Live at Lunch this week, and with her was a 3-month-old kitten named Sidney.

He is a grey tabby who is a bit shy and cautious, but it also very sweet. He would likely be a great pet for a family with older kids who understand patience considering how shy Sidney is.

If you are interested in finding out more about Sidney or interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

