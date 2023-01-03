Mobile residents outraged by mass shooting, fearful for future downtown events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released the name of the man killed in the deadly downtown shooting.

MPD says nine people were wounded and one man was fatally shot during the NYE celebration.

Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives.

Mobile Police: New Year’s Eve mass shooting related to gang activity

People in the community are outraged by the violence.

Local Mobile resident Termichael Hudson was born and raised right here in Mobile and says he loves this city.

But after this shooting, he says he won’t be attending any downtown events anytime soon.

“I understand a lot is going on and I know the police force in Mobile has gotten way better than it use to be,” Hudson said. “So I just don’t understand like what is the problem. These young kids with these guns is ruining the city.”

Several nearby businesses also taking a hit from stray bullets.

Downtown businesses and locals react to New Year’s Eve mass shooting

Chief prine says the shooting was gang affiliated and possibly retaliatory between the victim and shooter.

Investigators say a glock recovered on the scene also had an automated switch attached.

Over twelve thousand people attended the New Year’s Eve moon pie drop Saturday.

With Mardi Gras quickly approaching, a crowd anticipated to triple that number, some say they’ll be sitting it out.

“We got a big time coming up man Mardi Gras fabulous time and I’m not coming this year for Mardi Gras,” Hudson said. “I can’t, I can’t jeopardize my family’s safety. Pray for Mobile...just pray for Mobile.”

A male suspect is in custody. Police say he’s recovering at a local hospital after also being shot that night.

He’ll be charged with murder once he’s released but he could face more charges.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.