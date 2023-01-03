How to program your weather radio

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the best ways to stay prepared during severe weather is with a NOAA weather radio.

These little tools are the best line of defense when it comes to being safe in a severe weather situation. If you’ve just purchased a weather radio, the set up could seem a bit daunting.

That’s why 4WARN Weather Meteorologist Amber Kulick is here to explain exactly how to program one of these radios for the areas that impact you.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.