How to program your weather radio

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the best ways to stay prepared during severe weather is with a NOAA weather radio.

These little tools are the best line of defense when it comes to being safe in a severe weather situation. If you’ve just purchased a weather radio, the set up could seem a bit daunting.

That’s why 4WARN Weather Meteorologist Amber Kulick is here to explain exactly how to program one of these radios for the areas that impact you.

