Georgia men plead to misdemeanor in Mobile’s first prosecution under new catalytic converter law

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men charged with felonies under a new law cracking down on catalytic converter thefts accepted a plea bargain on Tuesday, each admitting a misdemeanor charge.

Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty imposed the same six-month suspended sentence on Denis Ferhatovic, 28, of Auburn, Georgia, and Jasar Music, 40, of Hoschton, Georgia. Both men will be on informal probation, meaning they will not have to report to a probation officer. The defendants also agreed to forfeit catalytic converters and money seized by police.

Ferhatovic and Music, who are partners in a Georgia scrap metal business, were the first people charged in Mobile County under a law passed last year by the Alabama Legislature. It adds a number of new rules to selling catalytic converters, including a copy of the certificate of title or registration showing the seller’s ownership interest in the vehicle.

The law is an attempt to address a sharp increase in thefts of the pollution-control devices. The metals used in catalytic converters can fetch large sums from recyclers.

The law makes the first violation of those rules a misdemeanor, and a felony for subsequent violations. It is unclear, though, how the felony enhancement applies. Hardesty determined on Tuesday that prosecutors needed to obtain a misdemeanor on one catalytic converter before proceeding to felony charges. That meant that prosecutors could not move forward with a preliminary hearing on the felony charges as they had planned to on Tuesday.

Mobile County District Attorney-elect Keith Blackwood expressed satisfaction with the outcome and puts them at risk of felony charges if they violate the law in the future.

“Having a misdemeanor conviction for each defendant now puts us on solid legal footing under the statute to pursue felony charges against them in the future,” he said in a statement.

Mobile police arrested the Ferhatovic and Music in November, charging them with 14 counts of possession of catalytic converters without property paperwork. Defense attorney James Byrd told FOX10 News that his clients complied with the requirements in their home state but not Alabama’s new rules.

“They’re going to go back to Georgia and run their business, which is licensed, bonded and insured,” he said.

