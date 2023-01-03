EMA: Trees down on homes, boats sunk in Elmore County storm damage

Alabama Power is also reporting power outages
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen with additional severe weather expected.

STORM DAMAGE

Autauga County

In Autauga County, a home caught fire after a possible lightning strike on Wyatt Loop Road. Details about this situation are limited.

Elmore County

In Elmore County, the Emergency Management Agency reports a number of damage reports from Highway 111 in Deatsville through and across Lake Jordan, Titus, the Seman area and into Coosa County. There are a a number trees on the roadways along Coosa River Road, Island Road, Titus Road and Circle Lane.

The EMA director says trees are reported on several homes. Units are checking homes with damage, the director said. Most have been cleared at this point with no reports of injuries.

There are reports of some boats having sunk on Lake Jordan but there are no known injuries.

The EMA is asking people to stay out of the area and avoid sightseeing.

Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer David Tibbs)

Perry County

In Perry County, the Emergency Management Office reports that a family lost their mobile home on Coretta Scott King Highway after it was lifted off its foundation. No one was injured.

POWER OUTAGES

As of 2 p.m., Alabama Power reported 1,200 of its customers without power in central Alabama. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:

  • Dallas County- 230 customers
  • Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers
  • Fewer outages also exist in Autauga County (70 customers) and Lowndes County (70 customers).

WEATHER PHOTOS

(Share yours at wsfa.com/submit)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Justin Tyler Marchozzi, 31, is charged with one count of Murder and one count of Certain...
Dothan apartment shooting leads to murder arrest
A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport
What started as a call for road assistance ended in a felony DUI arrest.
Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges
When the weather conditions have a chance to alter your daily routine, we want to keep you...
4WARN Weather Days issued for January 3 through January 4

Latest News

U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt sworn into office, family reacts
U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt sworn into office, family reacts
United States Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt (R-Ala.) took the oath of office on the Senate...
U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt sworn into office
The portion of the roadway closed, located between W Saunders Road and Scott Nurserey Road, is...
Portion of Campbellton Highway closed for drainage work
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails in 2 votes for House speaker, not conceding