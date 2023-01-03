13 full moons will be viewable in 2023

There will be 13 full moons in 2023.
There will be 13 full moons in 2023.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – With the new year come 13 chances to get a look at a full moon.

The first full moon comes nearly right at the start of 2023 on Friday, Jan. 6. This moon is called the Wolf Moon, named after the sounds of wolves howling outside of Native American villages during the winter months, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. It will be fullest shortly after 6 p.m. EST.

The next full moon, called the Snow Moon, will appear in the sky on Feb. 5.

The following full moons will also be viewable in 2023:

Worm Moon - March 7

Pink Moon - April 6

Flower Moon - May 5

Strawberry Moon - June 3

Buck Moon - July 3

Sturgeon Moon - Aug. 1

Blue Moon - Aug. 30

Harvest Moon - Sept. 29

Hunter’s Moon - Oct. 28

Beaver Moon - Nov. 27

Cold Moon - Dec. 26

For more information on the upcoming full moons, visit the Farmer’s Almanac website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Tyler Marchozzi, 31, is charged with one count of Murder and one count of Certain...
Dothan apartment shooting leads to murder arrest
A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport
First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Worker killed in Montgomery airport ‘industrial’ accident
Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in...
1 dead, 9 injured in Alabama New Year’s shooting
Georgia's mental health overhaul, which became law in 2022, took effect Jan. 1, 2023.
New Georgia law on mental health parity will save lives, advocates say

Latest News

One of the original members of Earth, Wind & Fire has died.
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67
The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele is carried for his wake on the pitch...
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
FILE - Scott Stallings reacts to a shot by Adam Scott, of Australia, on the 18th green during...
Masters invitation goes to the wrong Scott Stallings
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 1/2