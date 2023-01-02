Tracking A Severe Storm Threat

SYNOPSIS - Fog is a problem this morning but should improve toward lunchtime. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s today with some in the middle 70s. Strong to severe storms are possible as early as Tuesday afternoon with the bulk of the activity coming overnight into Wednesday morning. An isolated tornado or two is something we could see Tuesday night through the mid-morning hours on Wednesday. After the front passes, temperatures will fall into the lower 50s Wednesday night. We turn sunnier Thursday through the weekend with temperatures back close to normal.

TODAY - AM fog, mostly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds SE 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, few afternoon storms. High near 74°. Winds S 10-15 mph 30%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, AM showers & storms. Low: 65° High: 73° 70%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 58 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 62° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 64° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 62° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 42° High: 59° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

