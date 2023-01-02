New Georgia law on mental health parity will save lives, advocates say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Georgians welcomed the new year, a new state law went into effect that requires insurance companies to cover mental healthcare the same way they cover physical healthcare.

“Insurance companies that cover physical things like a broken arm or broken leg now have to cover behavioral health issues, mental health, and addiction,” said Jeff Breedlove, chief of communications and public policy for The Georgia Council for Recovery.

Passage of the measure was a point of pride for the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston.

“This was only the second time that a speaker of the House carried a bill,” Breedlove said.

He said mental health and addiction recovery are taking center stage again with the CDC’s recent report showing life expectancy in the U.S. has gone down for the first time in many years, in part because of drug overdoses from addiction issues.

A recovering addict himself, Breedlove knows the importance of having mental health and addiction care now covered by insurance.

“It’s a big deal. It’s a game changer,” he said. “It’ll save lives.”

