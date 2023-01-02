Fifth Dothan City Schools Capital Plan Community Forum set for January

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools announced on Monday that a new Capital Plan Community Forum date has been added for the month of January.

The forum, happening on January 19 at 6 p.m. at Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School, will be another chance for community members to give their input in identifying needed capital projects through the school district. 4 previous forums were held with members of the community in November.

DCS plans to use the community feedback to develop a customized solution to fit Dothan City Schools’ needs, including making modifications to the 5-year Strategic Plan adopted by the system in 2022.

All community members are encourages to attend the forum.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.