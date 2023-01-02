Dothan apartment shooting leads to murder arrest

Justin Tyler Marchozzi, 31, is charged with one count of Murder and one count of Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol.(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An early morning shooting turned murder arrest at a Dothan apartment complex, per police.

On Monday, January 2, 2023, at 3:10 AM Dothan Police Officers and Dothan Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a possible suicide at Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road.

Officers and Paramedics arrived and began life saving measures on the victim.

The victim, 48 year-old Richard Brandon Littlefield, sustained one gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The only other person present at the time of the incident, 31 year-old Justin Tyler Marchozzi, is the one who called 911.

After gathering evidence at the crime scene, and gathering information from neighboring witnesses, Marchozzi was charged with one count of Murder with a $1.5 Million bond, and one count of Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol with a $15,000.00 bond.

No motive for this incident has been determined at this time.

The investigation of this case continues; however, no further arrests are expected at this time.

