ALEA says new Firearm Prohibited Person database will improve public safety

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the new permitless carry law takes effect in Alabama, law enforcement officers now have a system that allows them to identify who can and cannot legally carry a gun.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, or ALEA, calling it another tool officers can use to keep you safe.

The Firearm Prohibited Person Database, or FPP, launched New Year’s Day.

It’s a searchable statewide system created to give officers another way to check and gather information.

Corporal Reginal King said the FPP provides officers with situational awareness, so they’ll have some idea of what to expect when dealing with people.

He said whether an officer is issuing a ticket or investigating criminal activity, he or she can now receive notifications about whether a person can legally carry a firearm.

Corporal King said this tool will enhance and improve public safety for both citizens and law enforcement officers.

“Say the officer is encountering an individual that is prohibited from carrying a firearm, the officer receives this knowledge, and their level of awareness is heightened, and that allows them to protect themselves better,” Corporal King explained.

The FPP’s launch coincides with the start of permitless carry, and Corporal King is reminding everyone that this law only pertains to the state of Alabama.

He encourages you to check permitless carry laws in other areas before you travel across state lines with a concealed weapon.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Tyler Marchozzi, 31, is charged with one count of Murder and one count of Certain...
Dothan apartment shooting leads to murder arrest
A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport
First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Worker killed in Montgomery airport ‘industrial’ accident
Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in...
1 dead, 9 injured in Alabama New Year’s shooting
Georgia's mental health overhaul, which became law in 2022, took effect Jan. 1, 2023.
New Georgia law on mental health parity will save lives, advocates say

Latest News

One of the original members of Earth, Wind & Fire has died.
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 1/2
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is vying to become the next Speaker of the House.
EXPLAINER: How the House of Representatives elects a speaker
New database helps police track who is prohibited from owning a firearm
New database helps police track who is prohibited from owning a firearm