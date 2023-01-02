ALEA says new Firearm Prohibited Person database will improve public safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the new permitless carry law takes effect in Alabama, law enforcement officers now have a system that allows them to identify who can and cannot legally carry a gun.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, or ALEA, calling it another tool officers can use to keep you safe.

The Firearm Prohibited Person Database, or FPP, launched New Year’s Day.

It’s a searchable statewide system created to give officers another way to check and gather information.

Corporal Reginal King said the FPP provides officers with situational awareness, so they’ll have some idea of what to expect when dealing with people.

He said whether an officer is issuing a ticket or investigating criminal activity, he or she can now receive notifications about whether a person can legally carry a firearm.

Corporal King said this tool will enhance and improve public safety for both citizens and law enforcement officers.

“Say the officer is encountering an individual that is prohibited from carrying a firearm, the officer receives this knowledge, and their level of awareness is heightened, and that allows them to protect themselves better,” Corporal King explained.

The FPP’s launch coincides with the start of permitless carry, and Corporal King is reminding everyone that this law only pertains to the state of Alabama.

He encourages you to check permitless carry laws in other areas before you travel across state lines with a concealed weapon.

