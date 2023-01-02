4WARN Weather Days issued for January 3 through January 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared 4Warn Weather Days for Tuesday, January 3 through Wednesday, January 4.

We can expect two rounds of storms, the first being Tuesday afternoon with a big window of 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Round two will come in Wednesday morning from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The main threat for Tuesday will be strong-to-severe thunderstorms with some embedded rotation within the line of showers. Wednesday, we can also expect severe thunderstorms and some rotation, but strong wind gusts will be a big threat as well.

We’ll provide live coverage on TV as-needed, with continuous live streaming coverage on our digital platforms. The easiest way to get the live stream is at the bottom of the homepage of the 4Warn Weather App, or by watching the livestream below this story.

