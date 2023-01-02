4Warn Weather Day(s) declared for Tuesday and Wednesday

From Meteorologist Emily Acton:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The 4Warn weather team has officially declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. We can expect two rounds of storms, the first being Tuesday afternoon big window of 2pm-11pm. Round two will come in Wednesday morning from 3am-10am. Main threat for Tuesday will be strong/severe thunderstorms some embedded rotation within the line of showers. Wednesday we can also expect severe thunderstorms and some rotation, but strong wind gusts will be a big threat as well. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings.

TONIGHT – DENSE FOG. Low near 63°. Winds WSW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, strong storms late. High near 75°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, strong storms. Low near 65°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

TUE: Strong evening showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 73° 80%

WED: Strong AM storms. Low: 65° High: 71° 70%

THU: Turning sunny. Low: 50° High: 62° 10%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 58° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 57° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 64° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

