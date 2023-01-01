Warm and rainy for the start of 2023

WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Emily Acton
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS –Dense fog advisory is in effect from 9pm Sunday until 9am Monday. Visibility will be less than half a mile for your Monday morning commute. Rain will return for the greater part of the day Tuesday and into the morning Wednesday. By Thursday things are looking a bit cooler but much brighter.

TONIGHT – VERY DENSE FOG. Low near 58°. Winds SSE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Fog early, then partly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Low near 63°. Winds SE 5-10 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 73° 70%

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 65° High: 71° 70%

THU: Turning sunny. Low: 50° High: 62° 10%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 58° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 57° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 62° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

