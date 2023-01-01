Warm and rainy for the start of 2023

SYNOPSIS –Dense fog advisory is in effect from 9pm Sunday until 9am Monday. Visibility will be less than half a mile for your Monday morning commute. Rain will return for the greater part of the day Tuesday and into the morning Wednesday. By Thursday things are looking a bit cooler but much brighter.

TONIGHT – VERY DENSE FOG. Low near 58°. Winds SSE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Fog early, then partly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Low near 63°. Winds SE 5-10 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 73° 70%

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 65° High: 71° 70%

THU: Turning sunny. Low: 50° High: 62° 10%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 58° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 57° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 62° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.